2025 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks dream scenario for their Day 2 picks
The Seattle Seahawks got their 2025 NFL draft class off to a good start last night. With Grey Zabel in the fold, Seattle has scored at least one serious upgrade to an interior offensive line rotation that's the worst in the NFL by far right now.
The work in the trenches should be far from over, though. We'd like to see the Seahawks use at least one of their four picks on Day 2 on another iOL prospect - as well as hitting a couple other of their major roster needs. Here's our ideal dream scenario for Seattle to play out tonight.
Pick No. 50: Georgia C Jared Wilson
The Seahawks pick up right where they left off last night with this pick, scoring the top center prospect in his class after landing the highest-ranked guard. Wilson (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) has three years of experience starting at center for a pro-style offense. That could come in handy if it's true that Olu Oluwatimi turns out not to be a great fit for Klint Kubiak's scheme, as he appears to be.
Pick No. 52: Georgia RG Tate Ratledge
Seattle brought in Wilson for one of their official top-30 visits and did the same for the guy lining up on his right side, guard Tate Ratledge (6-foot-6, 320 pounds). With this pick the Seahawks complete the look, making sure that they get three solid new starters (or at least potential starters) for those awful three spots in the middle of their offensive line. Ratledge is a three-year starter at right guard and should project as a better option than Anthony Bradford or Christian Haynes.
Pick No. 82: Michigan CB Will Johnson
It's probably too much to hope that Johnson will slide this far in the draft. Then again, he was almost universally expected to be a first-round pick, sometimes as high as the top 10. It seems concerns about a long-term knee issue is what's putting teams off. Nevertheless, Johnson (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) appears to be an excellent fit for the Seahawks and has the requisite length, ball skills and zone chops to thrive in Mike Macdonald's defense.
Pick No. 92: Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
With their last pick of Day 2 you can make a case for gambling on a developmental QB prospect - especially since Seattle got this pick in the Geno Smith trade. However, they need to hit the hole at wide receiver before Day 3, so we prioritize that spot here. Jaylin Noel (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) has the speed that they're missing at this position. Noel is also a sharp route runner with acceleration to get open deep and is also a weapon on special teams.
