2025 NFL draft: Seahawks GM John Schneider talks top-30 visits
The Seattle Seahawks are going into their 16th NFL draft with John Schneider as their general manager. While this front office has had its weak points - such as the offensive line - the results have been better than average overall, which has helped keep Seattle competitive over the years.
It's difficult to really get a hold on how any team is going to draft, but certain patterns have emerged over time. For one thing, the Seahawks do tend to draft at least one or two prospects every where who they brought in for an official visit - especially if they stood out at the Senior Bowl.
Schneider was asked how he utilizes those official top-30 visits in his most recent appearance on Seattle Sports radio. Here's how he responded.
So, who have the Seahawks brought in this year? Here's a complete list of the team's top-30 visits in 2025, courtesy of Field Gulls.
- Alabama QB Jalen Milroe
- Louisville QB Tyler Shough
- Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan
- Washington State WR Kyle Williams
- TCU WR Savion Williams
- LSU TE Mason Taylor
- Georgia C Jared Wilson
- Georgia G Dylan Fairchild
- Kansas OL Bryce Cabeldue
- Washington State OL Esa Pole
- UConn OL Chase Lundt
- Nebraska DL Ty Robinson
- Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams
- Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen
- Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart
- Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell
- South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
- Michigan CB Will Johnson
- UTSA CB Zah Frazier
- Oregon CB Kam Alexander
- ECU CB Shavon Revel Jr.
As for what we can take away from this list, it's open to a lot of interpretation. The biggest theme we can see is a potential edge pick in Round 1 based on the names they've met withat that spot.
Jihaad Campbell is another possibility there, as well - as is Tet McMillan, who fits the "big-bodied" type of receiver they're supposedly looking for - and Nick Emmanwori, who comes in a Kam Chancellor-type package.
There are no running backs here, which could be a sign that they plan to pass on this class at that spot. Additionally, a potential developmental QB pick on Day 2 is probably on the menu, as is another long boundary cornerback.
Then again, this could all be subterfuge. Aside from the high-end edge rushers and the two Georgia interior offensive linemen - who would fill an obvious and pressing need - it's difficult to project any definite interest, here.
