2025 NFL draft: 6 scenarios for the Seattle Seahawks in Round 1
The 2025 NFL draft is now just hours away. At this very, very late hour we can only trust any reports or rumors at face value, but based on what we know and what's being reported, here are a few probable scenarios - and one wild card option - for the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the draft.
1. Trade down
Our best guess is that the Seahawks will try to find a trade-down partner, perhaps moving down out of the first round entirely. That would give them at least five picks on Day 2, which is where the real talent in this class can be found. If Seattle has less than 18 first-round grades on this class, there is a good chance they'll at least try to move down to maximize their draft capital.
2. NDSU OL Grey Zabel
If they actually make a pick, the most-likely candidate is North Dakota State stud Grey Zabel, who has experience playing all five positions up front. Zabel spent 2024 at left tackle - but he can line up anywhere, which should have an obvious appeal for a Seattle unit that has at least three and a half holes. Should they draft him, Zabel would be a plug-and-play starter Week 1 wherever they put him.
3. Arizona WR Tet McMillan
If Zabel isn't there or if general manager John Schneider can't stomach the thought of using a first-round pick on a lowly offensive lineman, the team's next-preferred choice is reportedly Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, according to Matt Miller at ESPN. McMillan has the size the Seahawks are supposedly looking for and fits the X role formerly held by DK Metcalf.
4. Texas WR Matthew Golden
If McMillan isn't there at 18, the second-highest ranked pure wide receiver in this class is Texas' Matthew Golden, who some think is better than McMillan and appears to be a better option as for what they need at the position right now. If nothing else, Golden has far more speed, which would help take advantage of Sam Darnold's deep ball, which was the best in the NFL last season.
5. Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.
Another Texas prospect who has frequently been linked to Seattle is offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (6-foot-4, 320 pounds), who played left tackle the last three years for the Longhorns. The Seahawks are set - at least fornow- on the blindside with Charles Cross, so Banks would likely have to slide inside to left guard in order to fit.
6. A surprise QB pick
Last but not least, there's always a chance that Seattle could go against franchise history and take a quarterback in the first, especially if they can find a trade partner for Sam Howell. At this point Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will likely be off the board, but the rest of the 2025 QB class could still be available. That includes Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Louisville's Tyler Shough, who both visited the team recently. Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss is also in the high range of QB prospects.
