Seahawks predicted to end slide for top pure WR prospect in 2025 NFL draft
If you don't count Colorado two-way stud Travis Hunter, then the number-one ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class is Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. Some have Matthew Golden from Texas ranked higher, but for now McMillan is still the consensus top prospect at this spot.
McMillan is also the hot new name being connected to the Seattle Seahawks and their 18th overall pick in the draft. This comes on the heels of an ESPN report that suggested Seattle would be looking for a "big-bodied" type of wide receiver in the draft, presumably to help replace what they lost by trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The latest connection comes via a new mock draft from Gavino Borquez at Newsweek, where McMillan falls all the way to Seattle at 18.
"The Seahawks end Tetairoa McMillan's slide at No. 18. The team traded away DK Metcalf this offseason, so a big-bodied receiver with star potential would be a welcomed addition. McMillan joins a revamped receiver corps that featured Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba."
McMillan (6-foot-4, 219 pounds) totaled over 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Wildcats over the last three seasons.
McMillan is also a popular mock draft choice for the Carolina Panthers, who need to improve Bryce Young's skill weapons and hold the eighth overall pick. The market expects the Panthers to go edge in Round 1, though. If McMillan slides past Carolina there's a much better chance that the Seahawks could land him. Other teams in-between that could potentially use a wide receiver include the 49ers and Cowboys - but both have greater needs after a pair of brutal offseasons.
Some analysts believe that Tet will wind up going to Seattle, starting run on wide receivers that wouldn't stop until near the end of the first round.
