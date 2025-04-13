Ben Roethlisberger sides with Russell Wilson on his most recent feud with an OC
Russell Wilson was once one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL. The Seattle Seahawks' third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft led them to back-to-back Super Bowls, while winning one title. Now, he's set to join his third team in as many years and continues to have issues with former play-callers.
In 2024, Wilson played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while his numbers weren't bad, he wasn't able to make enough plays down the stretch. That was also an issue for him with the Denver Broncos, but according to one of the best quarterbacks in Pittsburgh history, Wilson wasn't the issue last year.
Ben Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls with the Steelers, spoke about the situation on his Footbahlin' Podcast and said offensive coordinator Arthur Smith put too many restrictions on his quarterback.
"Arthur Smith has to understand he has to let the quarterback have some rein," Roethlisberger said. "I was told he really pulled the reins back on Russ. In the two-minute drill, wouldn't let Russ call his own plays. You have to let a quarterback do that stuff."
Wilson signed with the New York Giants this offseason, and will be their starter with Jameis Winston as his backup.
It's going to be a tough situation for Wilson, since their offense isn't overly stacked, but it's also another opportunity for him to prove he hasn't been the issue for the past several seasons.
