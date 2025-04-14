NFL mock draft projects Seahawks trade for Bears offensive lineman
Since the Seattle Seahawks failed to truly upgrade their offensive line during free agency, many are expecting the team to do so in the 2025 NFL draft. The team has largely focused on the quarterback and wide receiver positions, but without a steady offensive line, none of these moves will matter.
With 10 picks in the upcoming draft, including five in the first three rounds, the Seahawks could go in a number of different directions. The team could trade up or down to secure its preferred target, but we wouldn't rule out a draft day trade for another player.
That's precisely what the Seahawks did in a new seven-round mock draft from Pro Football Network. A projected trade with the Chicago Bears sends offensive lineman Braxton Jones to Seattle in exchange for pick No. 82 overall.
It's an interesting trade projection because Jones has been a productive starter and is just 26 years old. The former fifth-round pick has exclusively played at left tackle in Chicago, so the team would have to move him or Charles Cross.
Due to the Geno Smith trade, the Seahawks have an additional third-round pick. Therefore, the team wouldn't be risking much by giving up pick No. 82. Jones wasn't the only offensive lineman that Seattle was projected to add in PFN's mock.
After taking Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at pick No. 18, the Seahawks were projected to boos their offensive line by drafting Georgia guard Tate Rateledge in Round 2.
"The Seahawks would be smart to turn their attention toward their questionable offensive line." wrote Jacob Infante of PFN. Tate Ratledge is the son of a former NFL player, and that's reflected in his polished play. He's a powerful guard prospect who lands his hands well at the point of attack and can absorb punishment in pass protection."
With their other second-round pick (No. 52 overall), the Seahawks were projected to take a potential successor for edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence in JT Tuimoloau of Ohio State.
"JT Tuimoloau is a gifted athlete with tremendous power, good short-area quickness, and a high motor that would make him a considerable threat in Seattle's defensive line rotation," explained Infante.
The Seahawks could walk away with two new starters in PFN's mock draft, which would be a huge win for a team that needs to get tougher up front. Click here to check out the rest of PFN's seven-round mock draft.
