2025 NFL draft: Seattle Seahawks post-Drew Lock return 3-round projection
There are no absolutes going into the NFL draft in any year. However, the Seattle Seahawks' most-recent move comes at a pretty interesting time. By re-signing former backup quarterback Drew Lock - who should supplant Sam Howell at the QB2 spot - the Seahawks made it pretty clear that they're not particularly in love with any of the quarterback prospects in this draft class.
We definitely can't 100% rule out a QB pick at some point - especially given the structure of Sam Darnold's contract. That said, bringing back Lock appears to say a lot about the 2025 crop of quarterbacks, which is supposed to be pretty weak - certainly compared to last year's bonanza of excellent prospects, anyway.
With that in mind, we went into our latest three-round mock draft for the Seahawks assuming that QB will not be on the menu. Here's how it played out in our PFF simulation.
Pick No. 18: Missouri WR Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden from Texas is a better prospect and our preferred top choice for this pick - but he was off the board by the time we were on the clock. Burden is a pretty decent consolation prize, though. He comes in the same Doug Baldwin-Tyler Lockett type mold as Golden, coming in at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds. Burden was quite productive in college, totaling almost 200 catches, 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns. As a bonus, Burden would be a big upgrade at punt returner, where he averaged 10.5 yards per attempt and scored a touchdown.
Pick No. 50: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
With our next pick we went in hoping to take the best offensive lineman on the board to check that all-important box. However, the board didn't really fall that way and every OL prospect would have been a pretty significant reach. So, instead we ended up taking the highest-ranked player available, which happened to be Benjamin Morrison (6-foot-0, 193 pounds). Morrison lined up all over for Notre Dame's defense, but played the most snaps on the outside. He would likely compete with Josh Jobe for the starting left boundary spot - and possibly take over for Riq Woolen in the event of an injury.
Pick No. 52: LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson
The board obviously didn't change much with the one pick in-between these two key selections for the Seahawks. With no OL readily available we once again chose the top-ranked prospect on the board. In this case, we landed LSU's Bradyn Swinson (6-foot-5, 269 pounds), who posted 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss in his breakout Senior season in 2024. Swinson qualifies as another significant boost to the edge rotation, which would be among the league's deepest with both DeMarcus Lawrence and Swinson joining the club.
Pick No. 82: Georgia C Jared Wilson
Once again when we were back on the clock there was no offensive line prospect that didn't qualify as a reach. However, this time we decided to throw the board out and improve the interior OL, which is arguably the worst in the NFL. Georgia's Jared Wilson (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) is the consensus best center prospect in this draft class and he has reportedly met with Seattle. Wilson would supplant Olu Oluwatimi, who could slide over to fill the embarrassing gap at right guard.
Pick No. 92: West Virginia OT Wyatt Milum
With our last pick we were again determined to give more options for new offensive line coach John Benton. A pure guard would have been preferable but we wanted to avoid a reach - so we wound up picking between Texas right tackle Cameron Williams and West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum (6-foot-6, 317 pounds).
We chose the more-experienced Milum, who earned the second-highest overall grade (91.0) in the nation from PFF at his position last season, with elite marks in pass blocking (92.5) and run blocking (89.2). Where he fits is a fair question with Charles Cross holding down the blindside, but it'd be worth trying Milum out at left guard.
