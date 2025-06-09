NFL insider predicts Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf tension for Steelers
After months of "anticipation," it's now official. Aaron Rodgers is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a reported one-year, $13.65 million deal that makes him their new starting quarterback. Rodgers' new number one wide receiver in Pittsurgh will be former Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf - and that means we might see fireworks on the sidelines, at least according to one analyst at ESPN.
According to Ben Solak at ESPN, Rodgers is not an ideal fit with Metcalf, whose problematic imprecise route running is bound to bring on one of Rodgers' infamous sideline blowups at some point this year.
ESPN predicts Aaron Rodgers-DK Metcalf tension
"Rodgers is also an uncertain fit with Metcalf. The ex-Seahawk is one of the less precise route runners in the NFL, and Rodgers famously demands perfection from his receivers as they run his hand-selected variety of highly specific routes. It’s hard to imagine a 17-game season in which there is no sideline or postgame blowup between Rodgers and his top pass catcher."
Solak may be on the wrong side of the Sam Darnold-Geno Smith debate, but he hits the mark here, even if it doesn't take a palantir to see this one coming. Rodgers has always held his receivers to a high standard - even an unfair one at times. It's not difficult to imagine Rodgers blaming Metcalf if the Steelers offense doesn't take off - especially given how diminished the four-time league MVP's game has become.
That said, Rodgers still flashed signs of the old Rodgers last year - Leonard Williams' pick-six aside, he put together a pretty decent game against the Seahawks when the New York Jets visited in December.
As for Metcalf, the Seahawks claim that they did not want to trade him in the first place, but apparently he'd been asking for a trade for several years so they finally gave in rather than giving him a huge new contract. Metcalf eventually re-upped with the Steelers for four years and $132 million.
Rodgers would have had a decent 1-2 punch at receiver, but the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys. That means instead of Pickens being the No. 2 guy behind Metalf, that role may now fall to long, long, long-time vet Robert Woods, who's played 171 career games and has only scored one touchdown in two years.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Talented but inconsistent Riq Woolen among NFL’s biggest enigmas
Seattle Seahawks OTAs: Big change in interior offensive line rotation
Mike Macdonald’s rising defense ranked among top 10 units in NFL
Should Seahawks call Commanders about disgruntled star receiver?