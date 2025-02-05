NFL insider points to key difference between new Seahawks OC and Ryan Grubb
In the end former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb just did not adjust to facts on the ground as well as he needed to. That's why he's on his way back to Kaelin DeBoer at Alabama and the Seahawks have replaced him with Klint Kubiak, who comes with at least some experience calling plays at the NFL level. Some inside observers are already seeing a big difference between Kubiak's approach and what Seattle got out of Grubb last year.
Specifically, Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated seems to believe that Kubiak is offering the Seahawks a greater level of detail.
SI on Klint Kubiak vs. Ryan Grubb
"An element of Klint Kubiak’s hire in Seattle that got my attention was how detailed he showed himself to be in the interview, as he took the Seahawks’ crew through his scheme, his philosophy on situational football and his approach to fundamentals. At times, that detail was missing last season with Ryan Grubb moving from the college game to the pros, in particular in the run game."
The lack of a run game was one of the greatest issues with Grubb's scheme last year. To be fair, Seattle's offensive line didn't exactly set Grubb up for success in this part of the game, as they were one of the worst run blocking teams in the league. PFF ranked the Seahawks 24th in run blocking, while ESPN had them 28th in run block win rate.
Then again, Grubb knew that the Seahawks had a bad offensive line going into this, and overcoming that challenge was one of the things he was expected to do as OC.
The same will be expected of Kubiak, who may or may not be able to scheme around a bad offensive line. That said, the least he can do is not abandon the run entirely - as Grubb did too early and too often this season. The Seahawks can help Kubiak by upgrading their personnel in the trenches, but he'll have to pursue a more balanced attack than Grubb if this is going to work, no matter who's doing the blocking.
