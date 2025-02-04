All Seahawks

4-time Super Bowl winner named among Seahawks' top trade targets

The Seattle Seahawks could trade for an experienced Super Bowl winner from the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are on the couch for Super Bowl weekend, but one member of the Kansas City Chiefs is in a familiar position.

Chiefs offensive lineman Joe Thuney is looking for his third consecutive Super Bowl and fifth overall as the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in New Orleans.

It could be Thuney's last game with the Chiefs if the team looks to readjust its salaries this offseason. Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine believes that the Seahawks could look to trade for Thuney this offseason.

"Regardless of what the Seahawks do with their quarterback and high-priced receivers, the offensive line has to be better in 2025," Ballentine writes.

"Left tackle Charles Cross is the only sure-fire long-term answer they have. Abe Lucas needs to prove he can stay healthy at right tackle, but the interior trio could all reasonably be replaced next season. That should have the Seahawks kicking the tires on any veteran who could be on the trade block including Cincinnati's Alex Cappa at right guard and Kansas City's Joe Thuney on the left side."

Thuney, 32, has been named First-team All-pro in each of the last two seasons with the Chiefs, but he could be a cap casualty for the franchise this spring. His cap hit will be nearly $27 million, and he'll be in the final year of his deal.

The Seahawks shouldn't care about that as much because Thuney is one of the best interior linemen in the NFL and Seattle needs to find upgrades at that position as soon as possible.

It may not be the long-term answer the Seahawks need, but it will certainly bridge the gap and make the team better for the 2025 season.

