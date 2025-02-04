All Seahawks

NFL analysts name Seattle Seahawks' 3 biggest positions of need

Mike Macdonald's team needs to address some issues over the coming months if it is to build off a 10-7 season.

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Mike Macdonald on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Mike Macdonald on the sidelines in the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll at the helm, the Seattle Seahawks opted for some new blood in 2024 and brought in Mike Macdonald, who had spent the previous two seasons as John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Ravens.

In began well for the new head coach. The Seahawks got off to a 3-0 start, while the rival Cardinals and Rams, and the defending NFC champion 49ers all dropped two of their first three games.

The honeymoon was brief. Macdonald’s club dropped five of its next six games. Despite six wins in the final eight weeks and a 10-7 record, the Seahawks wound up losing out on an NFC West title on a tiebreaker to the Rams, based on them owning the nod in the strength of victory category.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No matter. It’s on to 2025 for all but two teams at the moment. Like every team, the Seahawks have some holes, The staff at the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department says Seattle’s top positions of need are at center, guard, and cornerback.

Center

Veteran Connor Williams started the team’s first nine games and unexpectedly, opted to retire. Olusegun Oluwatimi, who had played in 16 games and made just one start during his rookie season in 2023, was the team’s starting pivot for the final eight contests. While both players finished in Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players at the position, their overall grades added up to looking for a reliable center in free agency or early in April’s draft.

Laken Tomlinson
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Laken Tomlinson (70) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Guard

Right side blocker Anthony Bradford played and started the first 11 games, but spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. Enter 2024 sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea, who started the final six weeks but had plenty of issues in terms of pass protection. As usual, 10-year pro Laken Tomlinson started every game for his team, a streak that has reached seven consecutive seasons, but the well-traveled interior blocker can test the free-agent market.

Cornerback

Don’t be fooled by the team’s pass defense ranking. The Seahawks finished a respectable 11th in the league in fewest aerial yardage allowed. Hower, Macdonald’s team allowed 26 touchdown passes, and picked off half as many throws (13). However, the only Seattle cornerbacks with at least one interception were Riq Woolen (3) and Josh Jobe (1). Devon Witherspoon played at a very high level in 2024, but this group is lacking playmakers.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.

