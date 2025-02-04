NFL analysts name Seattle Seahawks' 3 biggest positions of need
After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll at the helm, the Seattle Seahawks opted for some new blood in 2024 and brought in Mike Macdonald, who had spent the previous two seasons as John Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator with the Ravens.
In began well for the new head coach. The Seahawks got off to a 3-0 start, while the rival Cardinals and Rams, and the defending NFC champion 49ers all dropped two of their first three games.
The honeymoon was brief. Macdonald’s club dropped five of its next six games. Despite six wins in the final eight weeks and a 10-7 record, the Seahawks wound up losing out on an NFC West title on a tiebreaker to the Rams, based on them owning the nod in the strength of victory category.
No matter. It’s on to 2025 for all but two teams at the moment. Like every team, the Seahawks have some holes, The staff at the Bleacher Report NFL Scouting Department says Seattle’s top positions of need are at center, guard, and cornerback.
Center
Veteran Connor Williams started the team’s first nine games and unexpectedly, opted to retire. Olusegun Oluwatimi, who had played in 16 games and made just one start during his rookie season in 2023, was the team’s starting pivot for the final eight contests. While both players finished in Pro Football Focus’ top 25 players at the position, their overall grades added up to looking for a reliable center in free agency or early in April’s draft.
Guard
Right side blocker Anthony Bradford played and started the first 11 games, but spent the rest of the season on injured reserve. Enter 2024 sixth-round pick Sataoa Laumea, who started the final six weeks but had plenty of issues in terms of pass protection. As usual, 10-year pro Laken Tomlinson started every game for his team, a streak that has reached seven consecutive seasons, but the well-traveled interior blocker can test the free-agent market.
Cornerback
Don’t be fooled by the team’s pass defense ranking. The Seahawks finished a respectable 11th in the league in fewest aerial yardage allowed. Hower, Macdonald’s team allowed 26 touchdown passes, and picked off half as many throws (13). However, the only Seattle cornerbacks with at least one interception were Riq Woolen (3) and Josh Jobe (1). Devon Witherspoon played at a very high level in 2024, but this group is lacking playmakers.
