Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba has jokes about his Pro Bowl pick-six
The Pro Bowl has long been a place for players to get a little more creative than they would in an actual, competitve game, especially with the recent switch to a flag football game as opposed to tackle.
This year's iteration of the flag football game didn't disappoint, at least in the creativity department. Several wacky plays took place throughout Sunday's game, but none wackier than what took place in the final minutes.
With less than 90 seconds to go, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba dropped back to pass as a quarterback. Unfortunately, it didn't go well as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick jumped in front of the pass and ran it back for an easy pick-six.
After that play, it's fair to say Smith-Njigba won't be throwing much going forward.
"I have officially retired... from trying to play QB," Smith-Njigba wrote on social media, with some laughing emojis.
The funny part is that Smith-Njigba actually did throw a pass this season, and a good one at that.
In the second quarter of the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Smith threw a ball up to DK Metcalf, who hauled it in for a 35-yard gain on the trick play. The drive stalled out after that, and maybe it was a jump ball, but it was an impressive play nonetheless.
As a receiver, Smith-Njigba, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, broke out in a big way this season. The former Ohio State superstar finished the season with 100 receptions for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories. With Tyler Lockett having potentially played his final game as a Seahawk, Smith-Njigba stepped up and asserted himself as the future at wide receiver.
The best part? Smith-Njigba is just 22 years old, so the best is likely yet to come for the newest Seahawks star.
