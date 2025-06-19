Analyst names ex-Seahawks star among 'super sleepers' for 2025 NFL season
It's abundantly clear that longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is in the twilight of his career, now spending this season with the lowly New York Giants as a bridge option and mentor to first-round pick Jaxson Dart.
However, it's clear he still has at least a little bit of gas left in the tank, otherwise he would've just hung up his cleats this offseason. That not only applies to real-life football as well, but fantasy football as well.
In fact, Jamey Eisenberg, a senior fantasy writer at CBS Sports, named Wilson as one of his "super sleepers" for the upcoming season.
"Hopefully Wilson provides competent quarterback play to support this passing game, especially when it comes to Malik Nabers," Eisenberg wrote. "But on his own, Wilson might prove to be a waiver wire option, and he has averaged at least 20.0 Fantasy points in 10 of 13 seasons in his career and only one year with fewer than 18.6 Fantasy points."
Wilson, 36, has indeed been a very solid fantasy quarterback throughout his career. He was a top-15 player at his position in each of his 10 seasons in Seattle and a top-three player four times, including a No. 1 ranking in 2017 with 348 fantasy points.
Just as his actual stats have declined over the years, though, so has his fantasy output. He finished as the No. 16 and No. 13 quarterback with the Denver Broncos in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he finished as the No. 24 quarterback, though it's important to keep in mind that he missed the first six games of the season.
Wilson's not going to be a player who wins leagues, but as an emergency quarterback, he could end up being a pleasant surprise for players who roster him.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Leonard Williams names something Seahawks have most NFL teams don’t
Mike Macdonald reveals the Seahawks’ new pecking order at wide receiver
What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Grey Zabel’s progress
Analyst says ‘everyone wins’ in the Seahawks-Raiders Geno Smith trade