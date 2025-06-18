Fantasy expert: Seahawks rookie Jalen Milroe has 'immense upside' in dynasty leagues
Seattle Seahawks rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe isn't expected to play much in 2025 as a passer, but head coach Mike Macdonald has asserted he will have some type of role this season. That would most likely be as a rusher, as Milroe was one of the most dangerous athletes in the entire draft class this year.
Macdonald has been clear: Sam Darnold is the starter. Nothing except an injury will change that. In fantasy football, however, Milroe might be a player to jump on in dynasty leagues. If he develops faster than the Seahawks thought he would, potentially supplanting Darnold in late 2025 or 2026, fantasy football players could have the next dual-threat quarterback locked down long-term.
That's why Last Word on Sports writer Austin Ambler picked Milroe as a dynasty player to watch, mainly because of the "immense upside" his legs give him in fantasy football.
"Yes, Milroe has tremendous potential and upside if he can clean up his throwing issues. Dual-threat quarterbacks have taken over fantasy football in the last decade. The top four quarterbacks going into 2025 are Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, and Jalen Hurts, who are all great rushing threats," Ambler wrote. "Additionally, Justin Fields is being drafted as a top-ten quarterback due to his rushing upside. Milroe has the potential to be a future top-ten fantasy quarterback, starting as early as 2026, if he can win the starting job over Darnold in 2025, which is definitely possible. Milroe has a very bright dynasty outlook."
"It would not be surprising if Milroe is the starter by the end of the season," Ambler added. That's a bit of a stretch, as the Seahawks don't appear keen to thrust him into a starting role before he's had at least a year to develop. His fantasy football floor is extremely low in 2024, as he may hardly see the field at all. But those who can snag Milroe this season to stash him might see dividends in 2026.
For now, Milroe is best thought of as a future asset. That makes him worthy of picking up in 2025, however, for those in dynasty leagues. In the off chance he does end up starting at some point as a rookie, he could immediately fuel fantasy victories.
