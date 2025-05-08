Analyst ranks Seattle Seahawks UDFA class among top 5 in NFL
One thing that the Seattle Seahawks have consistently done well since the beginning of the Pete Carroll-John Schneider era is finding top-notch undrafted talent and putting it to good use. In the past, undrafted gems that have contributed in a big way for Seattle have included Doug Baldwin, Poona Ford, Michael Bennett and Jermaine Kearse, to name a few.
The Seahawks are still going strong in this department even though Caroll has been out of the picture for the last two offseasons. Last year Thor Nystrom ranked Seattle's UDFA class the best in the entire league. This year Nystrom once again has the Seahawks' college free agents near the top - this time coming in at No. 3 on his list.
Seahawks 2025 UDFA class ranked third in NFL
"I thought the Seahawks had one of the NFL’s better draft classes. They followed that up with a top-3 overall UDFA haul in the NFL. EDGE Jared Ivey is a skilled power end with speed limitations and lower-body stiffness. Ivey’s combination of muscle and hand usage is likely to turn him into a long-term NFL backup. His pass-rushing production from last year—his 31 hurries were No. 14 in the FBS—is the thing he’s going to lose in translation..."
Nystrom also took time to point out cornerback Zy Alexander and linebacker Jackson Woodard - but the latter has already been cut and signed by the Houston Texans.
The biggest name in the bunch is Ivey, even though Utah's Connor O'Toole got a bigger deal. Ivey was ranked second on NFL.com's list of the top edge rushers in undrafted free agency and he earned a very juicy comparison from Nystrom to the criminally underrated Denico Autry, who thrives pressuring the QB both inside and outside.
It will be difficult for any rookie to crack the top four spots in the rotation, currently taken by DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall. If Ivey can impress more than other undrafted edge defenders like Jamie Sherriff and Tyreke Smith he could sneak onto the initial 53-man roster, though.
