Houston Texans Make Intriguing Move for Seahawks' LB
The Houston Texans are remaining busy in their offseason motions with their latest reported addition.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Texans have claimed former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jackson Woodard from waivers.
Woodard, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound linebacker, comes in as an undrafted free agent pickup from UNLV, where he spent two years, while spending his previous three years of college play at Arkansas.
Following last month's draft, Seattle opted to pick up the 22-year-old as a UDFA. However, the Seahawks decided to cut ties with Woodard on Tuesday, leading to his services now landing with Houston as a part of DeMeco Ryans' defense.
During his last season at UNLV, Woodard ranked fourth in the FBS for total tackles at 135, while also leading his team with 17 TFLs and 12 PBUs as a starter throughout each of their 14 games. Such a season also landed him honors as the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-MWC.
For Woodard, he'll likely be set to compete amongst the Texans' linebacker room for an opportunity within the final 53-man unit, and perhaps enter the fold as a young depth piece within an already stout Houston defense for the 2025 season.
