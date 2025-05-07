NFL defense rankings: Where are Seahawks?
The Seattle Seahawks have made moves this offseason to try and improve the defense in order to get over the hump and back into the playoffs.
Following a 9-8 season, the Seahawks are close to breaking into the NFC playoff picture, but they have fallen just short of that goal for the past two seasons.
If the Seahawks are going to make the playoffs in 2025, the defense will have to play at a high level. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes that the Seahawks can, ranking them No. 12 in his defense power rankings.
"The Seattle Seahawks didn’t rank inside the top 10 in many defensive categories last year. But while the team may not have been great defensively, it was solid, ranking in the top half of the league across the board," Davenport wrote.
"Seattle’s 45 sacks actually did rank inside the top 10, and the Seahawks possess a solid defensive front.
"With veteran Leonard Williams anchoring the defensive line and longtime Dallas Cowboy Demarcus Lawrence joining Boye Mafe at edge-rusher, they should be solid at the point of attack and a thorn in the side of opposing quarterbacks.
"Seattle also has a pair of decent inside linebackers, especially if Tyrice Knight continues to improve opposite Ernest Jones IV.
"It's the secondary where Seattle really has the potential to thrive in 2025. With rookie Nick Emmanwori joining Julian Love, the Seahawks have a pair of the versatile safeties that NFL teams covet nowadays.
"Seattle also has one of the better collections of cornerback talent in the league, with Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and even Josh Jobe all ascending young talents at the position.
"Outside of Emmanwori, the Seahawks focused mainly on the offensive side of the ball. But it wouldn't be any kind of real upset if Seattle has the NFC West's best overall defense in 2025."
The Seahawks have the pieces at every level to be great, and if they can find a way to have them all coexist, they can make those necessary improvements as a unit.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
One move could put Seahawks at $100 million in cap space for 2026
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents