Rival GM shares hilarious story about Seahawks hotel situation
Football is just as much of a mental game as it is a physical one, if not more so. As such, getting into an opponent's head can be the key to victory, and that process begins long before kickoff.
In the past, the Seattle Seahawks may have had a creative method of doing just that.
During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" last week, Los Angeles Rams general manager les Snead revealed that his team had to share a hotel with a furry convention not once, but twice when travelling up to Seattle.
"Not only have we shared a hotel in Seattle with a furry convention, I think we’ve done it now twice," Snead said, per People.
Snead didn't seem too bothered by it, though, at least not now. When asked for his opinion on the furry community, which Dictionary.com defines as "a subculture devoted to art, writing, or costumes depicting anthropomorphic animals," Snead shared a positive outlook.
"If you talk about people that are passionate, they're passionate," Snead said, adding that the costumes were "well thought-out" and "well-intended."
Eisen likened the Seahawks placing their opponents in hotels rife with adults in animal costumes to "pulling a fire alarm at 4 a.m." In response, Snead jokingly suggested that it "seems like something Pete [Caroll] would do," as the incidents took place during the legendary coach's time in Seattle.
Unfortunately for the Seahawks, their mind games didn't seem to work the way they might've hoped. The Rams have won seven of the past 11 matchups in Seattle, including one in the 2020 Wild Card Round, though that likely wasn't one of the games these incidents took place at as it was during COVID, and thus there weren't many public gatherings of any kind.
Still, it's a very funny story from Snead, and shows how much mental warfare there really is in football.
More Seahawks on SI stories
One move could put Seahawks at $100 million in cap space for 2026
NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks’ 2025 class second behind Patriots
Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents
Utah edge rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster