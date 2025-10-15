Analyst's redraft suggests Seattle Seahawks aced 2025 pick
After six weeks of play this season, Brett Sobleski of Bleacher Report has opted for a re-do when it comes to this past April’s NFL draft. In other words, go back and evaluate what teams did in the first round and choose whether club made the right choice. For instance, instead of the Tennessee Titans opting for University of Miami signal-caller Cam Ward, Sobleski has them selecting quarterback Jaxson Dart with the first overall selection.
In the piece, there are plenty of changes from what teams opted to do on Thursday evening, April 24, at Lambeau Field. One of the fewer moves that wasn’t second-guessed was the choice made by unsung general manager John Schneider.
“The Seattle Seahawks made the right selection with this year’s 18th overall pick,” stated Sobleski. “The team needed massive upgrades along its offensive interior entering this past offseason. Grey Zabel has fit perfectly into the Seahawks offense."
"Zabel primarily played left tackle for the North Dakota State Bison," added Sobleski. "NFL evaluators thought he had the skill set to settle at any of the five offensive line positions. He’s found a home at left guard in Seattle, where his athleticism and versatility allow him to be a weapon in the team’s zone-heavy blocking scheme or when pulling out into space.”
Currently, Mike Macdonald’s team and coordinator Klint Kubiak’s attack ranks 10th in total yards per game. The Seahawks are averaging 104.2 yards per game rushing—up slightly from their final number (95.7) in 2024. The big number comes in terms of sacks allowed. Sam Darnold has been dropped just seven times in six games this season. A year ago, Seattle surrendered a whopping 54 sacks.
“According to FTN Fantasy (via Steven Patton),” added Sobleski, “Zabel has also been the best rookie pass-protector by allowing the lowest percentage of pressure among the interior linemen. He, alongside center Jalen Sundell, have helped solidify an improved offense.”
