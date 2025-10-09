Grey Zabel pick already paying off big-time for the Seattle Seahawks
Usually it takes time for NFL rookies - even very highly-regarded ones - to get used to the level of competition they face as pros. Byron Muphy II was supposed to be the best defensive player in the class of 2024 but he had to slog through a quiet rookie season and is only now starting to blossom.
Grey Zabel has no such problem, though - and apparently didn't need any learning curve or time to get adjusted to blocking grown-ass men as a professional. The Seattle Seahawks' 18th overall pick made a significant positive impact for their offensive line immediately, especially in pass blocking.
According to Patton Analytics, Zabel has only allowed a 1% pressure rate so far this season, which is the lowest of any rookie interior offensive lineman.
For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus has been a bit harsher on Zabel, crediting him with eight pressures and three QB hits allowed but zero sacks. They have him graded out at 54.1 in pass blocking and 55.7 in run blocking for a 56.3 overall grade that ranks 46th among guards.
Everyone else seems to love what they have seen from Zabel, though - and not just in pass protection. According to ESPN, Zabel has an 85% run block win rate, which ranks first among all interior linemen in the league - not just rookies.
Despite what the grades say, our eyeball test says that Zabel has been consistently excellent, especially for a player with so little experience.
Unfortunately, Zabel can only play one spot at a time, and Seattle had more than one big hole to fill u up front last offseason. Anthony Bradford is the team's lowest-graded offensive lineman for the third straight year and seemingly getting worse every week.
Signing a proven vet is probably the quickest path to solving this problem, but it also seems completely at odds with GM John Scheider's way of doing things. At best, Seahawks fans will likely have to wait until the 2026 NFL draft for help to come at this spot.
