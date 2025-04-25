Scouting report for Seattle Seahawks' first-round pick G Grey Zabel
It’s not as if general manager John Schneider and the organization haven’t tried. From 2022-24, the Seattle Seahawks drafted seven offensive linemen, with very mixed results. The bottom line is that this past season, only the New England Patriots’ offensive front earned a lower grade from Pro Football Focus than the ‘Hawks.
For two consecutive years, the team has finished 28th in the league in rushing yards per game. In 2024, the ‘Hawks allowed 54 sacks—tied for the third-most in the NFL.
Head coach Mike Macdonald has a lot of new offensive personnel in quarterback Sam Darnold, and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There’s also a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and a new offensive line coach in John Benton.
Now there’s a new blocking prospect via the 18th overall pick in the draft. Schneider opted for promising prospect Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. This from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
“Tough-guy profile on this prospect coming out of North Dakota State. Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging. Teams might ask Zabel to snap during draft season in order to project positional flexibility.”
Over the past three seasons, the 6’6”, 312-pound performer started games at left guard and right tackle, and started all 16 games at left tackle in 2024. Keep in mind that PFF’s biggest issue with Seattle’s offensive front was the interior. Left tackle Charles Cross is solid, but the team lost left guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency. There are questions elsewhere, and some of that surrounds the recent injuries issues for right tackle Abraham Lucas.
Hence, Zabel’s versatility adds up to a major plus.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Tyler Lockett joins Titans, to get paired with No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks tight end switches to new position under OC Klint Kubiak
Seahawks predicted to gamble on unheralded QB prospect in fourth round
John Schneider is wrong about Seahawks offensive line as ‘lazy narrative’