Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s OL comments apply to Seahawks, as well
Former Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is now the newest head coach of the Chicago Bears. He inherits a team that used the first pick in last year’s draft to select a former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback (Caleb Williams). There’s running back D’Andre Swift, who was with Johnson in Detroit for three seasons. There’s wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Udonze. Veteran Keenan Allen is slated for free agency. Will he be back in the Windy City.
Johnson also inherits Pro Football Focus’ 24th-ranked offensive line, although Zoltán Buday points out “the unit was better than many people gave it credit for.” In any case, only three lines graded out better than Detroit’s in 2024.
Being on the same page up front is crucial. Just as the Eagles, as well as the Chiefs, who experienced the good and the bad, respectively, in Super Bowl LIX. As Johnson mentions, a team could remake its line over in one year, and still have success.
Could Mike Macdonald’s team be looking at major renovations along the offensive front over the next few months? Left tackle appears set with standout Charles Cross. Left guard is certainly a question mark with veteran Laken Tomlinson a potential unrestricted free agent. Right tackle Abraham Lucas played and started in 17 outings as a rookie in 2022 (including playoffs), but injuries have limited him to a combined 13 games the past two seasons. Center Olu Oluwatimi started the final eight games of 2024 after veteran Connor Williams retied after nine games.
Macdonald has a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak and new offensive line coach in John Benton. The duo worked together with the Saints. Keep in mind that the Seahawks ranked 28th in rushing, and were tied in allowing the third-most sacks in the league (54) this past season. Could GM John Schneider be getting ready to make massive changes on a unit that was ranked next-to-last in the league by Pro Football Focus in 2024? As Johnson stated, it can work.
