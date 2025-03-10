Seattle Seahawks get the QB upgrade they needed with Sam Darnold agreement
There was only one way the Seattle Seahawks were going to land an upgrade at quarterback this offseason after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. As soon as that news broke, NFL reporters stated that Sam Darnold had become the team's top option to replace their starter for the last three years.
If Darnold had signed with another NFL team (the Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly interested, for one), then this whole gamble might have blown up in John Schneider's face. However, after a harrowing couple of hours Seattle has come to terms with Darnold, who will be their new franchise QB once the deal is made official, presumably on Wednesday. Darnold's as-yet unsigned deal is for three years and "nearly" $100 million.
There were other big names at quarterback in this free agent cycle, such as Aaron Rodgers (who the Seahawks were also expected to speak with), Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. However, Darnold's mix of youth, experience and coming off a breakout season made him easily the best choice in the bunch.
Darnold fits many of the attributes that the Seahawks clearly prefer in their quarterbacks - most notably among them an aggressive streak. Seattle got a front-row seat for it when Darnold led a comeback win for the Minnesota Vikings on their own field this past season.
For the year Darnold's numbers were all dramatically improved compared to what we'd come to expect from him since he entered the NFL. Darnold posted career highs in wins (14), completion rate (66.2%), passing yards (4,319), touchdown passes (35), passer rating (102.5) and QBR (60.4).
Darnold has an immense amount of arm talent to match his aggressive streak and enough functional mobility with his legs not to be stiff in the pocket and occasionally a threat to score. He's totaled just under 1,000 career rushing yards to go with 14 touchdowns on the ground.
There are questions to be sure, such as how Darnold will adjust to a different playcaller, an inferior offensive line and not having a superstar receiver like Justin Jefferson to throw to. However, if Darnold can pick up anywhere near where he left off last season and continue to grow he may yet live up to his potential as a top-three overall pick.
