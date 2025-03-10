CBS Sports releases grades on Seahawks-Steelers blockbuster DK Metcalf trade
Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria! That's the situation for the Seattle Seahawks, who decided to completely blow up the core of their offense this week with three major moves, two of which came as big surprises. Tyler Lockett was expected to get cut, but few saw the Geno Smith trade to the Raiders coming and even fewer predicted that DK Metcalf would go to the Steelers in a shocking megadeal announced last night.
Needless to say, the Seahawks are now in the market for a new starting quarterback, as well as a couple of replacements at wide receiver. We are likely to see more fireworks later today when the legal tampering period begins, but for now let's see how analysts are reacting to the DK deal.
NFL analyst Bryan DeArdo at CBS Sports has given the Seahawks a solid B grade for the trade:
"The Seahawks reportedly wanted more in exchange for Metcalf, but they ultimately decided to take the Steelers' second-round pick that should put them in position to draft Metcalf's replacement. Seattle also decided to take an offer before free agency while not dragging things out. They quickly made the decision to grant Metcalf's trade request, and that was that. I commend Seattle for acting quickly."
Fans will no doubt miss Metcalf, who was arguably the most-popular player and most-gifted athlete on the team. However, a second-round pick is a pretty decent return given DK's age - and they also avoid having to pay him $30+ million per year.
However, it's worth pointing out that the Steelers got an A grade from CBS for the deal.
"Any risk, though, associated with this trade is well worth it for Pittsburgh, which needed to show its fan base that it was committed to do something after the team ended the 2024 season with five straight losses. Specifically, the Steelers needed to seal the deal when it came to acquiring a big-name receiver."
If they can avoid getting into a full-blown brawl every other week with the other team's cornerbacks, the combination of DK Metcalf and George Pickens gives Pittsburgh one of the league's best 1-2 combos at wide receiver. If they can find a capable starting quarterback (word is they will make an offer to Sam Darnold today) the Steelers could be much more dangerous on offense in 2025. Paired with one of the league's top defenses, Pittsburgh might move up into elite AFC contender status along with the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills.
As for the Seahawks, they'll likely be taking a step back this year, but these moves have set them up to compete in the long run much better than they were a week ago. Assuming they can sign Darnold they'll be getting a modest upgrade and a significantly younger starting QB. Replacing Metcalf won't be easy, but they have the draft capital and the cap space to do it - as well as enough resources to finally go about building a respectable offensive line.
