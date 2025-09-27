Colin Cowherd uses the special 'E' word for Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
To many casuals, Sam Darnold may still be the busted first-round pick he was with the New York Jets. Those of us who actually watch the games know that Darnold graduated last season with the Minnesota Vikings to a top-10 performer, even if he didn't finish the season on a high note.
Many analysts doubted that Darnold could continue balling out after signing his $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks. Four games in, and it's pretty clear that those doubts were wrong. Darnold is throwing the ball at such an exceptional level that he deserves consideration as an elite quarterback.
Here's Fox Sports pundit Colin Cowherd making the case for Darnold to be included in that exclusive club of "elite" starters.
Colin Cowherd: Sam Darnold elite
The numbers are undeniably impressive. Darnold ranks 11th in QBR, seventh in passer rating, eighth in completion percentage, sixth in total EPA, sixth in success rate, fourth in CPOE and is grading out No. 1 at his position by Pro Football Focus.
What's even more impressive is the pure eyeball test - where Darnold is acing practically every single dropback that he takes. He's making the right decision every time, puttting the ball exactly where it needs to be and pressing the defense as much as possible while not overdoing it the way his predecessor did too often.
If the Seahawks had gone for it on a 4th and 2 against the 49ers back in Week 1, there's a real chance that Darnold could have had a 4-0 record going into this mini bye week.
It's a long season - but if the Seahawks keep on winning and Darnold keeps performing like this he'll have to at least be in the MVP conversation.
