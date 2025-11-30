Seahawks' Sam Darnold reacts to getting revenge on Vikings for not keeping him

Sam Darnold probably doesn't have a bone to pick with Max Brosmer. But that doesn't mean doesn't want some revenge Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

While the Vikings - the team that decided against keeping Darnold last off-season - will be forced to start Brosmer at Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback would love to send his old team a reminder that they made a mistake in choosing J.J. McCarthy over him. With McCarthy in concussion protocol and backup Carson Wentz on Injured Reserve, the 4-7 Vikings are down to Brosmer against the 8-3 Seahawks.

Darnold threw 35 touchdowns and led the Vikings to a 14-3 record last season, but was still deemed replaceable. From the Pro Bowl, to the outhouse. Ouch.

"I'm very grateful for the time that I spent there, all the people that I created relationships with, all the people in that locker room, all the coaches there, the people in that building," Darnold said when asked what his year with the Vikings meant to him. "But I am very excited to be here and to continue doing what we're doing this year."

The Seahawks, of course, had their eyes on Darnold when they traded away Geno Smith.

"I think for me, it was just understanding what was being talked about ... behind closed doors with people over there and my people," he said. "But at the end of the day, I made the decision to come here and I'm very, very happy about that decision and excited to continue to work the way that we've been working here and continue to build the relationships in that locker room and with the coaching staff here."

Vikings surely are regretting letting Darnold walk. While McCarthy struggles, Darnold is sixth in Total QBR (69.5) despite some turnover struggles, including 10 interceptions and four fumbles lost. But he ranks fifth in completion rate (69.5%) and first in yards per attempt (9.3) while operating the NFL's most run-heavy offense. He has been sacked only 11 times in 11 games, a marked change from last season.

Said Vikings' defensive coordinator Brian Flores about seeing Darnold, "I'm happy for him, but we will blitz him this week. That's for sure."

