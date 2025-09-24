Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least 4 games
The Seattle Seahawks' backfield can't seem to catch a break. Running back Zach Charbonnet missed his first game since his rookie season in Week 3, and the team will now be without rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts for at least four games.
Ouzts was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced, after suffering an ankle injury in Sunday's 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. The rookie fifth-round pick has been a critical lead blocker for the Seahawks through their first three games as the primary fullback in Klint Kubiak's offense.
Ouzts showed his potential in Week 2 when he pancaked both of the Pittsburgh Steelers' inside linebackers with one block. He's been a road-grader in the run game as the Seattle offense tries to get that part of its offense rolling.
Backup fullback Brady Russell, who previously played tight end for the team after being signed as a 2023 undrafted free agent, will fill Ouzts' role in the meantime. Seattle's decision to keep two fullbacks on the 53-man roster is paying off.
"Number one, he's a phenomenal teammate and a guy that we have a lot of confidence in that has already been a phenomenal player on (special) teams," offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said of Russell, per the team's official website. "He had a really great offseason with us as an offense, so looking forward to getting him on the field this week."
In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed safety D'Anthony Bell off the practice squad. Bell blocked a punt on special teams against the Saints and has three tackles in 27 defensive snaps so far this season.
The Seahawks need more bodies back on offense to help get the run game going, not fewer. Russell is a capable blocker and athlete, so it's not a complete loss, but Ouzts was proving to be a legitimate difference maker in multiple ways. This is another hit to that unit.
