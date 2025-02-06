Controversial former Seahawks OC hired by Jaguars
Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is moving onto his third job in three years after being hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. However, for the first time since 2020, he won't be coordinating an offense himself.
The Jaguars are hiring Waldron as their pass-game coordinator, relegating him to that position after four seasons in a coordinator role. Waldron most recently was the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears in 2024, but he was fired in mid-November — nine games into the season.
It was the first time the Bears had changed offensive coordinators midseason since Perry Moss in 1970, the team's first designated coach at the position.
Waldron was Seattle's offensive coordinator from 2021-23, and the Seahawks finished with less than 10 wins each year. Prior to that stretch, the Seahawks had finished with single-digit wins just once since 2011.
Seattle's offense was in the bottom half of the league in most offensive metrics in two of those three seasons and averaged just 92.9 rush yards per game in 2023 (28th in NFL). Waldron had a tall task of coordinating the team's run game behind a poor offensive line — like Ryan Grubb in 2024 — but it significantly hindered the offensive production.
Waldron reverting to a pass-game coordinator position affirms Seattle's decision to move on from him, as did his short stint in Chicago. He was also criticized for his poor usage of 2023 No. 20 overall pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had just 63 catches for 628 receiving yards as a rookie before exploding for 100 catches and 1,130 yards in his second season.
During Super Bowl week last season, Smith-Njigba appeared on the CHGO Podcast — a Bears-focused show — and was hesitant to compliment Waldron, while also going awkwardly silent before answering.
Before landing in Seattle, Waldron was with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017-20. He was promoted from the tight ends coach to pass-game coordinator in 2018, and also coached the Rams quarterbacks in 2019.
Waldron's position with Jacksonville fits his past experience, and he will now have the task of working with new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on turning around quarterback Trevor Lawrence's struggles in recent seasons.
