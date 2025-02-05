Seahawks predicted to pick 81-TD QB prospect in Round 1 of 2025 NFL draft
Predicting what the Seattle Seahawks are going to do in the NFL draft - particularly in the first round - is almost always a good way to wind up being wrong. We had our finger hovering over the "publish" button on Seattle taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with their first pick two years ago, only to see them throw a curveball and take Devon Witherspoon instead.
This year is no different, as there's once again no consensus on what the Seahawks intend to do with their first-round draft pick. Offensive linemen are popular as mock draft choices, but no one OL prospect has emerged as a favorite.
One scenario we haven't seen yet until today is the Seahawks targeting a potential successor to Geno Smith at quarterback with their first-round pick. A new seven-round mock from Pro Football Focus has that scenario playing out, as Seattle takes Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss at 18 overall.
PFF on Jaxson Dart to Seahawks
"This would be an ideal landing spot for Jaxson Dart, as he wouldn’t be rushed into action with Geno Smith still the starter for 2025. Dart excelled on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield), earning the nation’s highest passing grade (94.2) and the second-best NFL passer rating (133.8) in 2024. His ability to attack the middle of the field would make him a strong long-term option for this offense."
Dart (6-foot-2, 215 pounds) does have some of the same traits that have made Geno Smith a solid starter over these last three years since he took over at QB1 for Russell Wilson.
The scouting report on Dart mentions above-average arm strength, the ability to throw with touch or zip as needed and playmaking ability on the move, all things that Smith does well on the field. On the downside, Dart needs to work on mechanics under pressure and throwing with more anticipation.
Dart has been a quality starter for Ole Miss the last three years since transferring from USC. Since that move Dart has posted a 65.7% completion rate, over 10,000 passing yards and 72 touchdwn passes to go with 22 interceptions. He also makes plays with his legs, totaling over 1,500 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a rusher in his college career. Here are the highlights.
Jaxson Dart 2024 Ole Miss highlights
Taking Dart at 18 overall may be considered a bit of a reach, but there's no guarantee he will still be on the board by the time the Seahawks are on the clock again at 50 in Round 2. He's currently projected to be taken at 43 overall. If Seattle is indeed intenting to take Dart with their first pick, it might be better to trade down from 18 and target him near the bottom of Round 1 or the top of the second.
