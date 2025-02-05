Seahawks should jump all over this crazy blockbuster trade proposal with Giants
All along analysts have been warning that the 2025 NFL draft class is particularly weak at the quarterback position. That means teams that need a new starter this year are likely better off waiting or pursuing a QB1 via other means. However, there are at least two legitimate first-round prospects in this class. That would be Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who the Seattle Seahawks met with last week at the Shrine Bowl.
Most likely Seattle's front office is just doing their due diligence on a top quarterback prospect, something most teams do most years. However, there's always a chance that it's a little more than that. Every year teams trade up into the top five with the intention of drafting one of the best QBs in the class, and a new blockbuster trade proposal from Bleacher Report has the Seahawks doing that.
The suggested deal involves the New York Giants, who send Seattle the third overall pick in the draft, in addition to offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and a fifth-round pick (155 overall). In exchange the Seahawks send back starting quarterback Geno Smith, the 18th overall pick and a third-rounder (No. 82 overall. Here's B/R on why this bananas proposal makes sense for both sides.
B/R on Seahawks-Giants blockbuster trade proposal
"Brian Daboll has yet to have a good quarterback since taking the Giants' job. It's time that he gets a chance to prove himself with a quarterback who can win right now. Geno Smith might just be the best quarterback who could be available via trade. This deal would give the Seahawks an opportunity to draft one of the top talents in the draft while putting Geno Smith's contract on the Giants books. It would also still leave the Giants with two draft picks to improve the overall roster."
In the real world it's hard to imagine the Giants giving up the third overall pick to anybody, let alone for a quarterback who's 34 years old. Then again, there is a good point here - the Giants need to make an aggressive move to break out of the funk they've been in for a decade now, and getting a proven starter rather than roll of the dice at quarterback is the quickest path to get there.
As for the Seahawks, the benefits are obvious. With the third overall pick they could take Sanders, who is pretty much a younger version of Geno Smith but with a higher ceiling. While it may take some time for Sanders to grow into his potential, that should be perfectly fine with the Seahawks, who need at least a couple of offseasons to improve their offensive line enough to rise to a contender level rather than just slightly better than average, where they've been stuck since 2016.
This seems like a pretty far-fetched scenario. However, if the Giants are crazy enough to suggest this trade or anything like it, the Seahawks should jump all over it and thank their lucky stars.
