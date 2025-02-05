Seahawks' Geno Smith named trade target for desperate AFC team
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is coming off his best season yet in terms of yardage, but his future with the franchise is definitely in question.
Smith, 34, is entering the final season of his three-year, $75 million contract with the Seahawks, but his time with the team could come to an end before then.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes that Smith is on the trade block and that the Las Vegas Raiders make sense for him as a new destination.
"Smith has plenty of fans in Seattle, where he's given the Seahawks above-average production and leadership despite shoddy protection. He's also going on 35, in search of a new contract and fairly streaky through the air. A better plan for coach Mike Macdonald might be to add a legitimate mentee while Smith remains the top guy, but other needy teams might also be willing to exceed Smith's financial demands," Benjamin writes.
The Seahawks have Sam Howell as Smith's understudy, and although he didn't play much for Seattle this past season, he started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023. It may be smart for the Seahawks to give him a little more run this season to determine if he is worth keeping around after the 2025 campaign.
Smith also makes sense for the Raiders given the fact that they have a new head coach in Pete Carroll, who brought the quarterback to Seattle to begin with. Carroll and Smith have a great relationship, and given the fact that the Raiders don't have solidified plans at quarterback themselves, this could be a trade that works for both sides.
