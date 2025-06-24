Cooper Kupp shares what makes new Seahawks QB Sam Darnold 'incredible'
When the Seattle Seahawks signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year deal, they knew how important it was to surround the former NFL journeyman with talent. This is why the team signed former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp in free agency and drafted offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
Kupp, who spent the first eight years of his career with the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, is a big fan of Darnold. During a Monday appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" program, Kupp was asked about what he likes about his new quarterback.
"He's always been an incredible thrower of the football," said Kupp. "You watch him and the ability to move and throw off of any base. There's no question he can spin the ball."
Kupp also talked about Darnold's past struggles have molded him into the player he is today.
"Early in his career, he played for a lot of different teams, a lot of different offensive coordinators, a lot of stuff going on there," said Kupp. "Being a part of an offense that I think is leading the forefront of innovation in this league - when you have things like that in place, you've seen the success that he can have."
Darnold, 28, is coming off a breakout season with the Minnesota Vikings in which he passed for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns. The Seahawks are hoping last year was a preview of what's to come.
"Incredibly smart human being," Kupp said of Darnold. "Smart football player and he loves to compete, which is the recipe for a really good quarterback."
