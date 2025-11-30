2 of greatest 'catchers' in Seattle sports history meet before Seahawks-Vikings game

Before kickoff of the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings, two of the greatest catches in Pacific Northwest history held a historic meeting. Well, sort of.

On a day when the Seahawks dressed up Lumen Field with 1980s-era blue, the team - especially receiver Cooper Kupp - honored a visit by Mariners' all-world slugger Cal Raleigh. The "Big Dumper" - who finished a close second to New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge in the 2025 American League MVP voting - was on the sideline when Kupp approachd for a hug and a photo.

Said the Seahawks' official social media post: "Game recognize game." To us, it's more like "Catcher recognize catcher."

Kupp has three catches for 24 yards and a key recovery of a Sam Darnold fumble as the Seahawks jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second quarter. With the shocking loss by the Los Angeles Rams to Carolina Panthers earlier Sunday, the Seahawks have an indeal opportunity to win and force a tie atop the NFC West standings with matching 9-3 records.

Kupp and Raleigh have developed a close following of each others' exploits.

When Raleigh won the All-Star Home Run Derby, Kupp congratulated him on social media. The two chummed around when Kupp later threw out the first pitch at a Mariners game at T-Mobile Park in July.

Raleigh led the AL with 125 RBI and 60 home runs, most by a catcher in a season in Major League Baseball history. Kupp had a similarly dominating season in 2021 for the Rams, when he won the NFL's triple crown in receiving catches, yards and touchdowns, was named Super Bowl LVI MVP and finished third in MVP voting behind only Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

