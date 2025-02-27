NFL analyst names DK Metcalf among potential big names on trade block
Just a couple of days ago, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider scoffed at the idea that there might be any cause to talk about a potential DK Metcalf move, with one insider describing his reaction as "incredulous" at being asked what DK's status was.
If you've been around long enough, you know that will do exactly nothing to stop DK Metcalf trade speculation from circulating. Not unlike the spirit that stalks Maika Monroe and her teen friends in It Follows, DK Metcalf trade talk doesn't move fast, but it also never stops moving. The latest Metcalf trade chatter comes via CBS Sports, where NFL analyst Cody Benjamin has listed DK among the potential "big names" that might draw interest on the market.
"The supersized No. 1 wideout just might not be No. 1 in Seattle anymore, with the youngerJaxon Smith-Njigba emerging as the Seahawks' top pass catcher in 2024. That doesn't mean Seattle will be itching to send Metcalf packing, with fellow starter Tyler Lockett going on 33. But Metcalf is also pricey, due more than $30 million in 2025, and has just one season remaining on his contract. The potential benefit of auctioning him now? Recouping resources to allocate toward other areas of need, like the offensive line."
At least Benjamin makes a better case than the average "my favorite team needs a wide receiver upgrade" scenario. The most-compelling point is about being able to allocate those resources towards fixing the offensive line, which is somehow worse than it was was during the Pete Carroll era.
On the other hand, in this case that's kind of like valuing unnamed guard propsects more than DK Metcalf - and that's rightfully not something this front office is interested in doing.
As far as the money goes, paying over $30 million for a WR2 may not sound good on paper, but it was always an inevitability for some team given the nature of rising salaries around the NFL. Metcalf is worth another high-end contract whether he's technically the team's number one receiver or not. Another three-year deal will give Seattle cap relief and lock up Metcalf until he's 30, at which point they can finally entertain legitimate trade ideas.
