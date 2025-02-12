DK Metcalf trade rumors growing louder for Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors for years now, but it sure feels like those rumors are reaching a new peak now.
Metcalf, 27, is a very good wideout, but he's entering the final year of his contract and could command $30 million a year or more on his next deal. The Seahawks don't have much cap flexibility right now, and even if they did, would they be comfortable making him one of the highest-paid receivers in football.
Add in the fact that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is emerging as the team's new top wideout, and it's not too hard to see why many believe the Seahawks will move on from Metcalf.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr is the latest in a long line of analysts to predict such a move, doing so in an article with one bold prediction for every team in 2025.
"The Seahawks will trade DK Metcalf this offseason," Orr wrote. "Metcalf is incredibly talented, but John Schneider did not make his reputation as a general manager by doling out $30-plus million per year to a wide receiver for his age 28, 29 and 30 seasons.
"Metcalf will have plenty of suitors amid a down market and the Seahawks can build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Everything about Mike Macdonald’s coaching search shows a coach who is trying to become more controlling on the ground and less dependent on 100-plus targets."
With 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns in six seasons, Metcalf will indeed be a hot name on the trade market should the Seahawks decide to deal him. It would absolutely hurt to move on from him, but the haul they could get for him would allow them to improve other areas of their roster in ways that would otherwise be very difficult.
