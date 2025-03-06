DK Metcalf trade scenario: Seattle Seahawks players who'd benefit the most
Just when we were confident that the Seattle Seahawks may listen to offers but had no plans to actually trade DK Metcalf, DK Metcalf comes out and announces a trade request. The team has decided to honor that request and those discussions have apparently already begun.
While there's still a good chance that Metcalf will wind up signing an extension to stay in Seattle, there's now no point in denying that a trade is a distinct possibility. While that would come as a bummer to most Seahawks fans, there are several players currently on the roster who would stand to benefit.
The most-obvious candidate in this department is also a false choice. On the surface it may seem like Jaxon Smith-Njigba would stand to gain the most. However, we should keep in mind that JSN has already surpassed Metcalf as the team's WR1. If anything, Smith-Njigba might suffer from Metcalf's absence as opposing defenses have more resources to devote to stopping him.
With that out of the way, let's take a look at the real winners for the Seahawks in any DK Metcalf trade scenario.
RB Kenneth Walker III
The number one takeaway from the Seahawks honoring Metcalf's request is a process that was already underway since the firing of former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Simply put, Seattle is about to make Pete Carroll green with envy as they embrace the running game more than they have in a long time. That means the biggest winner in this scenario is starting running back Ken Walker. Despite having to work behind a terrible offensive line and playing in a pass-heavy scheme, Walker has managed to average around 800 yards and eight touchdowns a year on the ground. With Klint Kubiak calling the plays and (hopefully) a better offensive line in front of him, Walker could be in for a career-best year on the ground.
RB Zach Charbonnet
Caroll ddn't believe in running backs by committee, but there's reason to believe Kubiak and Mike Macdonald might go the other direction. That would be good news for backup Zach Charbonnet, who started flashing down the stretch of the 2024 campaign. Seattle's offense will also likely be shifting more towards running backs and tight ends as targets in the passing game as opposed to wide receivers. That's even better news for Charbonnet, who led all backs with 42 catches, 340 receiving yards and a touchdown as a pass-catcher last season.
WR Jake Bobo
If the Seahawks actually trade Metcalf they will almost certainly look to replace him with a pick before Day 3 in the 2025 NFL draft. They're also likely to sign a cost-effective vet to help fill the void left behind by long-time veteran Tyler Lockett. However, at least for now Jake Bobo projects as the second-best wide receiver on the roster behind JSN. Fans love Bobo as one of the league's best number four WR options, but bumping him up to the second spot is quite an ask. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how much more Bobo is involved going forward.
TE AJ Barner
WIth Tyler Lockett and Dre'Mont Jones gone, the Seahawks' most likely salary cap casualty is their starting tight end Noah Fant. If he gets cut then Seattle's TE1 role will fall to AJ Barner, who's coming off a very promising rookie season. Tight ends have long been a staple in the Saints' offense, and unless they try land someone like Taysom Hill, Barner would benefit most at this spot... at least for now. This draft class is deep at tight end, so we should expect Seattle to add more competition here, as well.
