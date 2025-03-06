All Seahawks

Seahawks insider offers important context on unsigned linebacker Ernest Jones IV

The Seahawks’ third-leading tackler from this past season remains unsigned. It appears that there may be a logical reason for the delay.

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) eats Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) to the ball as he recovers a fumble in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) eats Los Angeles Rams guard Steve Avila (73) to the ball as he recovers a fumble in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Over the last two days, the Seattle Seahawks have gone from roughly $8 million dollars over the salary cap to more $36 million in the black. The organization parted ways (all figures via Spotrac) with wide receiver Tyler Lockett ($17 million), defensive end Dre’Mont Jones ($11.5 million), tackle George Fant ($3.8 million), safety Rayshawn Jenkins ($5.4 million), and defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris ($6.6 million), adding up to roughly $44 million in salary cap savings.

General manager John Schneider now has 10 potential unrestricted free agents to make decisions on. Clearly, the most notable name on the list is rangy linebacker Ernest Jones IV. He was obtained from the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season, and made a strong impact on Mike Macdonald’s defense—especially when it came to slowing down opposing ground attacks.

Now that the Seahawks have adequate cap room, you would expect the team to re-up with the four-year pro. Keep in mind that Jones finished third on the team with 94 tackles, behind only Julian Love (106) and Devon Witherspoon (98). What makes that impressive is that Jones amassed that total in the team’s final 10 games.

Ernest Jones vs. Cardinals
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Wednesday afternoon, Seahawks’ writer Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times (via multiple sources) reported that Jones “had knee surgery shortly after the regular season.” The four-year pro, who was dealt by the Rams to the Titans before the start of the 2024 season prior to his arrival in Seattle, was part of a defense that allowed only 103.0 yards per game on the ground in the team’s final 10 contests. In Seattle’s first seven games this past season, Macdonald’s club was gouged for 146.1 rushing yards per outing.

Condotta also explained that at last week’s NFL Scouting Combine, Schneider had this to say regarding Jones and his current status. “We’ve had positive talks with this group ever since we traded for him, and we’ll continue that this week.”

It seems like just a matter of time before a deal gets done. Now that the franchise has opened up some much-needed cap room, it wouldn’t be a shock to see the productive defender ink a lucrative deal.

More Seahawks on SI stories

NFL analyst’s one-word label for Geno Smith is harsh but fair

ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks will sign all-star fullback in free agency

2025 NFL draft options for Seahawks to replace TE Noah Fant

Seahawks cut 10-year veteran Tyler Lockett

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.