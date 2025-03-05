DK Metcalf trade request: Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks WR
DK Metcalf's time with the Seattle Seahawks appears to be coming to an end.
The six-year pro has reportedly asked the Seahawks for a trade, and there should be a few suitors interested in acquiring him.
Here's a look at some teams who could trade for Metcalf:
Green Bay Packers
The Packers have been in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver for Jordan Love ever since he became the starter.
This also might benefit the Seahawks because the Packers might be willing to give back a young receiver in return, like Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs.
With Tyler Lockett also not returning to Seattle, the Seahawks could benefit from an established receiver.
Houston Texans
The Texans aren't expected to bring back Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell could be out for the season as he recovers from a leg injury back in December.
This would give the Texans a short-term solution as they try and continue to maximize C.J. Stroud's rookie contract window.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs have a chip on their shoulder after losing the Super Bowl, so expect a bold move or two to take place this offseason.
After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, some cap space has opened up, and that could allow the Chiefs to get Metcalf on their side.
Las Vegas Raiders
Metcalf was drafted by Raiders coach Pete Carroll in 2019 with the Seahawks, so it would be a natural fit for the two sides.
Perhaps trading Metcalf would also allow the Seahawks to acquire tight end Michael Mayer, who is in trade talks himself. It would give the Seahawks a position of need while Metcalf becomes the top wideout in Vegas.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers offense was exposed in the playoffs without a lot of depth at the receiver position.
Ladd McConkey shined in his rookie season, but putting Metcalf on the opposite side of him would give the Chargers another look on offense that could push the boulder forward a bit.
New England Patriots
The Patriots need a veteran wideout to make Drake Maye's job a little easier on offense.
The Pats have been in the mix for a lot of top receivers that have popped up in trade rumors over the years, and this should be no different.
Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley needs a running mate alongside him in the Titans offense, so Tennessee could be in the wide receiver trade market.
On top of that, Nashville is the closest NFL city to his hometown of Oxford, Mississippi, so if the Seahawks wanted to send him where he wanted to go, this could be a solution.
