DK Metcalf trade request: Ranking 7 NFL teams who fit best for Seahawks WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade. Here are some teams who could be interested in him.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium.
Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
DK Metcalf's time with the Seattle Seahawks appears to be coming to an end.

The six-year pro has reportedly asked the Seahawks for a trade, and there should be a few suitors interested in acquiring him.

Here's a look at some teams who could trade for Metcalf:

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Packers have been in need of a true No. 1 wide receiver for Jordan Love ever since he became the starter.

This also might benefit the Seahawks because the Packers might be willing to give back a young receiver in return, like Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs.

With Tyler Lockett also not returning to Seattle, the Seahawks could benefit from an established receiver.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Texans aren't expected to bring back Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell could be out for the season as he recovers from a leg injury back in December.

This would give the Texans a short-term solution as they try and continue to maximize C.J. Stroud's rookie contract window.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rushes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have a chip on their shoulder after losing the Super Bowl, so expect a bold move or two to take place this offseason.

After trading Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, some cap space has opened up, and that could allow the Chiefs to get Metcalf on their side.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference.
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Metcalf was drafted by Raiders coach Pete Carroll in 2019 with the Seahawks, so it would be a natural fit for the two sides.

Perhaps trading Metcalf would also allow the Seahawks to acquire tight end Michael Mayer, who is in trade talks himself. It would give the Seahawks a position of need while Metcalf becomes the top wideout in Vegas.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back for a pass.
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back for a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Chargers offense was exposed in the playoffs without a lot of depth at the receiver position.

Ladd McConkey shined in his rookie season, but putting Metcalf on the opposite side of him would give the Chargers another look on offense that could push the boulder forward a bit.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball
Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at Gillette Stadium. / David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots need a veteran wideout to make Drake Maye's job a little easier on offense.

The Pats have been in the mix for a lot of top receivers that have popped up in trade rumors over the years, and this should be no different.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) warms up
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Calvin Ridley needs a running mate alongside him in the Titans offense, so Tennessee could be in the wide receiver trade market.

On top of that, Nashville is the closest NFL city to his hometown of Oxford, Mississippi, so if the Seahawks wanted to send him where he wanted to go, this could be a solution.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites.

