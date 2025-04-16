NFL head coach says recent Seahawks visitor Tyler Shough is QB1 in 2025 class
At long last we have reached the spy games portion of the 2025 NFL draft season. This is when teams step up their smoke-screening efforts - as when the Seattle Seahawks had everybody convinced they were targeting Desmond Ridder a few years ago.
As for this quarterback class, it might be even worse than that 2022 group led by Brock Purdy. In any case, expectations are low for this crop of QBs - which is expected to be led by the obvious favorite to go the Tennessee Titans at number one overall, Miami's Cam Ward.
Not everybody agrees Ward is QB1, though. Dianna Russini says one NFL head coach told her Louisville's Tyler Shough is the best quarterback prospect in this draft.
Shough recently visited the Seahawks, which makes the coach's comments that much more interesting.
Just a few weeks ago Shough was flying under the radar and projected to be a Day 3 pick - some still have him coming off the board in the fifth round. However, Shough is now ranked in the top 75 overall, making him the fastest late riser at QB in this class.
Quarterbacks do tend to rise, though. Last year at his time Michael Penix, Bo Nix and JJ McCarthy were considered by the draft community to be Round 2 talents, but all of them wound up getting picked in the top 12.
This class is not supposed to be nearly as good as that 2024 group. If a similar dynamic is going to unfold though - we might see the second-tier QBs like Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss and Shough rise up and get drafted far higher than most analysts are expecting. The coach's comments is a good reminder that NFL teams often see prospects differently than the internet. Then again, fans should also remember to take everything you hear at this late hour with a grain of salt.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks 3-round post-Drew Lock return 2025 NFL mock draft
Ben Roethlisberger sides with Russell Wilson in feud with Steelers OC
NFL mock draft has Seahawks trading for Bears offensive lineman
Seahawks have second-best odds to trade for superstar edge T.J. Watt