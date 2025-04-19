2025 NFL draft: Seahawks projected to take flyer on Florida RB with last pick
As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, the focus remains on the early picks. For the Seattle Seahawks, they're expected to add more help for Sam Darnold. Whether that be at wide receiver, tight end, or even the interior of the offensive line, the Seahawks need to make him comfortable for him to succeed.
There are several other needs as well, with Seattle thin at defensive end, and they can use more help in the secondary. Fox Sport's Eric Williams released a seven-round mock draft and addressed many of these holes. He added South Carolina safety Nick Emmawori in Round 1, Georgia guard Tate Ratledge and Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson in Round 2, and Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillette in Round 3.
RELATED: Seahawks, UW sports legends join local professional rugby ownership group
He continues to add for need, but with their final pick, Williams has Seattle taking a flier on a running back. At No. 234 overall, he chooses Florida's Montrell Johnson Jr., saying the Seahawks could benefit from Johnson sliding into Round 7 due to a stacked class this season.
"The Seahawks want to get back to running the football consistently, so they could grab a productive player from a deep running back pool on Day 3 with Johnson. The New Orleans native had the fifth-fastest time among running backs at the combine, posting a 4.41 40. Johnson finished his college career with 3,089 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per carry." — Williams, Fox Sports
Seattle has Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet as their top backs, but Walker is scheduled for free agency in 2026. Adding someone who can help carry the load if he were to leave would be a smart move, especially with such a late pick.
