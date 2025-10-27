Seahawks projected to pick 18-TD Notre Dame weapon on Day 2 of 2026 NFL draft
This 2025 NFL Season has been a big emergence offensively for the Seattle Seahawks. The passing offense has been huge for the Seahawks thanks to the elite play of quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Seattle entered Week 8 with the fifth-ranked scoring offense (27.6 points) and seventh-ranked passing offense (244.4 yards). While the Seahawks have been explosive on the offensive side of the ball, they have shown to be one-dimensional. A portion of the blame can be the utilization of the two running back system by offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, or the offensive line’s run game might not be as developed as it should be. Seattle ranks 19th in the league in rushing yards per game (106.1).
Starting running back Kenneth Walker III is in the final year of his contract and isn’t as utilized as many experts would expect. The Seahawks could find Walker’s replacement or a second strong option in the backfield in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has the Seahawks selecting Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the second round (56th overall pick) in his latest NFL mock draft.
Price is a running back who is experienced playing in two running back offensive schemes with the Fighting Irish in the last two seasons. In seven games this season, Price has rushed for 509 yards and eight touchdowns on 76 carries. His 6.7 yards per carry lead the Irish this season.
Last season was an emerging season for Price as a redshirt sophomore. Price rushed for 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 carries for a Notre Dame team that made it as far as the National Championship game.
It isn’t uncommon to see the second-string running back drafted so high. One case of two running backs from the same school going high in the same draft was when former Arkansas stars Darren McFadden and Felix Jones were drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.
There are several attributes that Price stands out as a playmaker in the backfield. One of the first is his immediate speed, which he builds after taking a handoff and getting to the line of scrimmage. Add elusiveness and the ability to take hits after first contact, he is a player who can flash for a potential breakout run for a big gain or a touchdown.
There is a good bit of uncertainty when it comes to the Seahawks’ running game. The Seahawks could turn to Price as a reliable second-string back or a potential steal as a future starter if the team decides not to give Walker a contract extension.
