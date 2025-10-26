Seahawks get hopeful update on Jayden Daniels for Week 9 Commanders matchup
The 2024 class of quarterbacks is turning out to be undeniably impressive. Bo Nix and Drake Maye are delivering on the potential they showed as rookies. Michael Penix Jr. is having his moments and Caleb Williams is starting to come along.
The most-impressive of the bunch is of course Jayden Daniels, who wound up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year as he led the Washington Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
The Seattle Seahawks are scheduled to have their first look at Daniels when they return from their bye week for a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9. However, fate may have other ideas.
Daniels is currently out due to a hamstring injury and will not play in Monday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. There's a good chance he will also be on the sideline for next week's game against the Seahawks.
Here's what ESPN NFL insider Adam Shefter had to say about Daniels' status in an appearance on Get Up a few days ago.
Adam Schefter on Jayden Daniels
“Not going to play on Monday night. It’s going to be Marcus Mariota in Kansas City, which…(can go) better than people think. Marcus Mariota steps in, but Jayden Daniels has that hamstring injury,” Schefter said. “And, look what Lamar Jackson just missed. He missed two games, the bye and we still don’t know whether he’s back three weeks later. Jayden Daniels might be, might be, on a similar timeline, which could derail Washington’s season.”
Daniels is not Lamar Jackson of couse, and we can't assume it will go the same way - whether Dan Quinn fudges with his injury status or not.
It would be a huge break for the Seahawks not to have to face Daniels, who's posted nine touchdown passes and just one interception in five games so far this season.
If Daniels can't go, Quinn will give the ball to Marcus Mariota - who may be a capable backup but has long-since been defined as a first-round bust out of Oregon. Mariota was able to beat Pete Carroll's Raiders a month ago, but otherwise hasn't found much success, losing a start to the Falcons and bombing against the Cowboys after Daniels went down.
There's something to be said for beating a team at full strength - but the Seahawks are going to get plenty of brually difficult NFC matchups in the second half of their schedule, and a soft landing to get things started would be nice.
We'll follow up with more on Daniels' status for next week as it becomes available.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL exec shares strong statement on Seahawks QB Sam Darnold
Analyst pitches Seahawks-Browns trade proposal to fix run game
Why Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
ESPN makes case for Mike Macdonald to win NFL Coach of the Year