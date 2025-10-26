Seahawks insider names 3 NFL trade deadline targets who could fix their greatest problem
Winning in the NFL playoffs means above all finding a way to minimize your own weaknesses and exploit the other team's. That's why balanced contenders like the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks are more likely to do better than a superpower on offense or defense alone.
However, the Seahawks definitely do have at least one glaring roster weakness as the NFL trade deadline is now just nine days away.
If you were watching last week's late night matchup with the Houston Texans you probably noticed it: right guard Anthony Bradford. When he's not committing multiple holding penalties, Bradford is a major liability in pass protection. If the Seahawks are going to make a move ahead of the deadline, finding an upgrade at this spot has to be the top priority.
Recently Mike Dugar at the Athletic posted a Q&A column and shared a few names that Seattle might target if they do try to replace Bradford.
Seahawks RG trade targets
"The reason to call teams like the Jets (LG John Simpson), Browns (RG Wyatt Teller) and Titans (RG Kevin Zeitler) for guards would be pass protection, Bradford’s weak point. All three players are on expiring contracts with teams that aren’t going anywhere this season."
There is a case to hang on to their draft capital and see how far Sam Darnold can lead this team in its current form during the postseason.
However, we already have a pretty decent idea how that might go. The Minnesota Vikings' offensive line was exposed in the Wild Card round last year, and their coaching staff didn't do nearly enough to account for it. As a result, Darnold got obliterated in the pocket to the tune of nine sacks in an embarrassing 18-point loss.
The Seahawks have done a better job of protecting Darnold in general than the Vikings did last season (who saw that one coming?) but Bradford is a major exception to the rule.
Of the 78 guards with enough snaps to qualify, Bradford's pass blocking grade (18.0) ranks 76th, according to Pro Football Focus. While last week's grades are proof that their system is imperfect, in this case it does illustrate how vulnerable Bradford is in this department.
The Seahawks will either find a solution to this now three-year problem, or they'll see Darnold getting blasted by interior rushers in a big loss that they otherwise might have won.
