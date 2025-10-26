Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets his money's worth for fine from NFL for touchdown celebration
The best wide receiver in the NFL right now is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and whoever is in second place is not particularly close.
The Seattle Seahawks' first-round receiver showed signs of awesome potential in his first two seasons as a pro. However, nothing we saw prepared us for the remarkable breakout he's enjoyed so far to begin the 2025 season.
Going into Seattle's bye week, JSN leads the league in receiving yards by a massive margin. He's posted 819 through seven games. That's 180 more than Ja'Marr Chase and 203 more than Puka Nacua, who rank second and third in this category, respectively.
Smith-Njigba is performing so well that his 15-yard penalty from last Monday night's win over the Houston Texans barely even drew a shrug from the fanbase.
Nevertheless, the NFL fined JSN over $14,000 for dunking on the goalpost after his touchdown.
NFL fines Jaxon Smith-Njigba
While you can't call it innovative, dunking on the goalpost is still the best way to celebrate a touchdown. Classics never go out of style, after all.
Seahawks fans should enjoy every minute of this dominance from JSN, because odds are once they return from their bye week their opponents are going to figure some way out of containing him - even if it means devoting two DBs to covering JSN full-time.
That's what we would do, especially because no other pass-catcher on Seattle's roster has consistently stepped up this season.
JSN's 819 yards are light years ahead of any other Seahawks receiver. Cooper Kupp's 293 yards ranks second, followed by AJ Barner's 212, then Elijah Arroyo's 140.
This is a pretty top-heavy dynamic, and it's going to be difficult to maintain for an entire season. Hopefully offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is spending his time these two weeks on cooking up new ways to involve Seattle's other weapons.
If he doesn't the Seahawks will have just one great pitch, so to speak - going into the stretch run. Their defense will keep them in games, but unless the run game comes to life or another receiver starts producing they risk getting shut down at some point by a smart defensive play-caller, and other teams will follow suit.
