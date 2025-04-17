Tetaiora McMillan predicted to land with Seahawks in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks have multiple holes they need to fill during the 2025 NFL draft. It could be argued that their greatest need is along the offensive line, especially at guard. With Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback, it’s important they make him comfortable in the pocket.
It’s also just as important to ensure he has enough weapons in the passing game. Right now, they’re going to lean on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver, without much depth behind them. That’s why wideout is another position to watch early in the draft.
The question is which player will be available. In a recent mock draft from Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ, they have a shot at the best all-around receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. Naturally, he has the Seahawks ending his slide at No. 18.
”Odds are the 6-foot-4 Tetairoa McMillan won’t slip down to 18, but if he does, the Seattle Seahawks would have to give him strong consideration to make sure Sam Darnold has more than enough weapons at his disposal.” Buller-Russ, Sportsnaut
McMillan falling to 18 feels improbable, but if it happens, Seattle needs to sprint to the podium with his name on the card.
The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would be a perfect starter on the boundary, while giving Darnold a true No. 1 receiver. They’ll still need to address the O-line on Day 2, but McMillan is too good to leave on the board.
