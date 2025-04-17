All Seahawks

Tetaiora McMillan predicted to land with Seahawks in 2025 NFL draft

The best wideout in the NFL draft slides to the Seattle Seahawks in a recent mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan against the Arizona State Sun Devils / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have multiple holes they need to fill during the 2025 NFL draft. It could be argued that their greatest need is along the offensive line, especially at guard. With Sam Darnold taking over at quarterback, it’s important they make him comfortable in the pocket.

It’s also just as important to ensure he has enough weapons in the passing game. Right now, they’re going to lean on Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver, without much depth behind them. That’s why wideout is another position to watch early in the draft.

The question is which player will be available. In a recent mock draft from Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ, they have a shot at the best all-around receiver, Tetairoa McMillan. Naturally, he has the Seahawks ending his slide at No. 18.

Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a long pass while West Virginia Mountaineers LB Trey Lathan fails to defend
Arizona Wildcats WR Tetairoa McMillan catches a long pass while West Virginia Mountaineers LB Trey Lathan fails to defend / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

”Odds are the 6-foot-4 Tetairoa McMillan won’t slip down to 18, but if he does, the Seattle Seahawks would have to give him strong consideration to make sure Sam Darnold has more than enough weapons at his disposal.” Buller-Russ, Sportsnaut

McMillan falling to 18 feels improbable, but if it happens, Seattle needs to sprint to the podium with his name on the card.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pounder would be a perfect starter on the boundary, while giving Darnold a true No. 1 receiver. They’ll still need to address the O-line on Day 2, but McMillan is too good to leave on the board.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

