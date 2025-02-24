Ernest Jones NFL free agency prediction a crushing blow to Seahawks defense
Just because linebacker isn't a premium position in the modern NFL doesn't mean teams can afford to get cheap at that position. The Seattle Seahawks tried that route at the outset of the 2024 season and quickly learned their lesson. Neither Tyrel Dodson nor Jerome Baker performed well as Seattle's starting linbackers and both were gone before Thanksgiving.
Dodson was outright released, and Baker was traded to the Tennessee Titans along with a fourth-round draft pick in exchange for Ernest Jones. That move turned out to be a turning point for Seattle's defense, which immediately went from one of the league's worst units against the run to one of the best. The addition of standout rookie Tyrice Knight to the linup helped, but Jones was the real reason for the dramatic improvement.
And yet, the Seahawks still haven't managed to sign him to long-term deal, even though free agency is now just three weeks away. Losing Jones to another team would not only mean losing a fourth-round pick for nothing - it would be a crushing blow to Seattle's defense. One analyst is predicting that Jones will wind up signing with the Denver Broncos.
"Denver has to make a splash here, and I would truly be shocked if we did not see one in free agency this year. My guess is that the team ultimately lands on Ernest Jones, who, in 2024, had 138 total tackles, four tackles for loss, three QB hits, and allowed an 85.6 passer rating when in coverage."
Jones is only 25 years old and is clearly one of the best inside linebackers in the game right now. It should be a no-brainer to re-sign him and the fact that they haven't at this late point on the calendar is a bit of a concern.
Our best guess is that Jones is looking for a new deal in the range of $15 million per year, which would make him one of the top-five highest paid linebackers in the NFL. That may sound like a lot, but not if you remember how much the Seahawks defense struggled from Weeks 4-8 when they lost four of five games, a stretch that killed their chances of making the playoffs.
They lost another critical game to the Rams in Jones' Seahawks debut, but you can hardly blame Jones for that. After the bye they were a completely different team, reeling off four straight wins to get back into the mix in the postseason race.
Wnning isn't cheap and the Seahawks have found a superb centerpiece for their defense, which has a chance to be an elite unit in 2025 - but only if they come up with the cash to keep Jones around.
