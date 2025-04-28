ESPN analyst names Jalen Milroe-Seahawks best landing spot for a QB
Back in 2012, the Seattle Seahawks used a third-round draft choice (75th overall) on quarterback Russell Wilson. He was an immediate starter for Pete Carroll’s team (beating out high-priced free-agent addition Matt Flynn), and enjoyed a very successful career in the Pacific Northwest.
In the third round of this year’s draft, general manager John Schneider used the 92nd overall selection on University of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe. Keep in mind that this offseason, the Seahawks signed unrestricted free agent Sam Darnold to a lucrative contract. Déjà vu all over again?
Nah. Darnold comes off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Minnesota Vikings. Flynn made two starts in four seasons with the Packers before signing with Seattle. End of comparison.
When it comes to Milroe, one of four quarterbacks on the Seahawks’ depth chart following the trade of Sam Howell to Minnesota, ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes that he wound up in the best landing spot when it came to the 13 players at his position drafted. “Milroe needed to go to a franchise where he wouldn't be forced to play right away. He'll be able to sit behind Sam Darnold and also could be used in packaged plays to get him involved in the run game. With no pressure to start immediately, he will have a chance to hone his dynamic running ability with his considerable arm strength to develop into a productive quarterback.”
Some feel that the former field general of the Crimson Tide could see the field this season in some specialty situations for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. It’s hard to ignore the fact that the last two seasons combined, Milroe ran for 1,257 yards and 32 scores—20 of those touchdowns In 2024.
