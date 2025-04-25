All Seahawks

Seahawks predicted to draft top-5 QB prospect with their first pick on Day 2

The Seattle Seahawks have a pair of selections in the second round. One NFL analyst has the club going quarterback with the first of those picks

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14.
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 28-14. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
General manager John Schneider addressed his team’s biggest issue on Thursday night by selecting North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel with the 18th overall pick. The Seattle Seahawks have nine more picks these next two days, and one NFL analyst has an idea or two who Schneider should select on Friday.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports has a revised mock draft for Day 2. The Seahawks have a very crowded quarterback room, but he has the team selecting University of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe with the first of the team’s two second-round selections. “Milroe can learn under Sam Darnold while simultaneously serving as a contingency plan if things go south for the veteran.”

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein proved his usual thorough evaluation. “Milroe is an explosive athlete who is very capable outside the pocket, but he lacks accuracy, touch and decision-making when he’s inside the pocket. A lack of anticipation and timing leads to interceptions and contested throws to intermediate areas of the field. He has an NFL arm, but he might need to fine-tune his footwork and delivery to improve accuracy on all three levels.

Jalem Milro
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team quarterback Jalen Milroe of Alabama (4) throws long during Senior Bowl practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

“He can get through his reads when he’s confident,” added Zierlein, “and feels protected but becomes predictable and easier for defenses to manipulate when he’s rattled. He’s built like a WILL linebacker, runs like a receiver and is a threat to hit the home run on called runs and scrambles. Milroe was a much better deep-ball passer in 2023, but his 2024 regression makes it harder to project success from the pocket at a high enough rate to become a capable NFL starter. A strong arm and elite speed will have teams intrigued, but if he doesn’t make it as a starter, it’s incumbent upon his team to find a way to get the ball in his hands with packaged plays.”

If chosen, Milroe would join Smith, Drew Lock, Sam Howell, and Drew Lock on the depth chart. That’s a lot of quarterbacks, even if they don’t select the Crimson Tide signal-caller. Stay tuned.

