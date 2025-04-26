NFL exec offers savage assessment of new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
The anonymous quote is a powerful tool in the NFL draft if you're looking to tank a prospect's stock. It certainly seems to have worked in the case of Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who was supposed to be the second-best QB in this class but has not yet been picked as Day 2 comes to an end.
Meanwhile, four other quarterbacks have been taken - including Alabama's Jalen Milroe, who went to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 92 overall. That's the same pick they got when they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, and it makes sense to add depth at the game's most-important position.
As to what Seattle is actually getting in Milroe, it's anybody's guess. This QB class was always supposed to be bad, with even the highest-ranked prospects expected to be no more than developmental options. That's the case for Milroe - who seems to have a polarizing effect on whoever watches his game. Some scouts see him as a combo of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, while others seem to think he might spontaneously decombust on the field at any moment.
One anonymous AFC executive offered a particularly savage assessment of Milroe, replete with a series of F-bombs. Here's how he broke down the young QB's game.
Yikes.
The good news is that even if all of this turns out to be true, Milroe should have plenty of time to grow his game as he stands on the sidelines for the Seahawks. For the 2025 campaign Sam Darnold will be starting for Seattle and unless he absolutely bombs he'll be starting Week 1 in 2026, as well. Next up in the pecking order is Drew Lock, who just signed a two-year deal and projects as their primary backup.
So, unless both Darnold and Lock wind up getting injured we may not actually get to see Milroe on the field anytime soon - outside of a preseason half or two. In the meantime, it will fall to Seattle's new quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko to help smooth out the rough edges of his game.
