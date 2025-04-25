All Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks RB arrested following NFL draft party

Former NFL RB Adrian Peterson, who last played for the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested following an NFL draft party.

Randy Gurzi

Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson participates in pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle Seahawks running back Adrian Peterson participates in pregame warmups against the San Francisco 49ers. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
In this story:

All the news surrounding the NFL should be positive right now, thanks to the NFL Draft. Players are seeing their lifelong dreams come true, including Grey Zabel, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 18 overall. Unfortunately, the night of celebration ended poorly for one former player.

Longtime Minnesota Vikings superstar Adrian Peterson, who last played in the NFL for the Seahawks, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired Friday morning in Minnesota. Peterson was in Minnesota, attending the Vikings' draft party at TCO Performance Center. He made an appearance on stage during the event.

MORE: Grey Zabel highlights: New Seahawks OL shines in college highlight reel

According to reports, he was taken into custody shortly after 5:00 AM and is facing a fourth-degree DWI.

Peterson spent 15 years in the NFL after being selected seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, where he was a seven-time All-Pro and won the 2012 NFL MVP Award.

Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson poses for a photo against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson poses for a photo against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. / Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Peterson threatened the NFL single-season rushing crown that year, going for 2,097 yards. That left him eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson, who had 2,105 yards in 1984 for the Los Angeles Rams.

Following his tenure in Minnesota, Peterson bounced around the league, playing for six different teams. His last stop was in Seattle, playing one game for them in 2021. Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards with one touchdown. That made him the first player in league history to record a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Earl Thomas comments on that one time he gave Pete Carroll the finger

Seahawks updated, upgrade offensive line depth chart with Grey Zabel

Seattle Seahawks earn B+ grade for bread & butter Grey Zabel pick

Gauging Seahawks’ need at each position going into 2025 NFL draft

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Seahawks News