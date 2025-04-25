Former Seattle Seahawks RB arrested following NFL draft party
All the news surrounding the NFL should be positive right now, thanks to the NFL Draft. Players are seeing their lifelong dreams come true, including Grey Zabel, who was selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 18 overall. Unfortunately, the night of celebration ended poorly for one former player.
Longtime Minnesota Vikings superstar Adrian Peterson, who last played in the NFL for the Seahawks, was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired Friday morning in Minnesota. Peterson was in Minnesota, attending the Vikings' draft party at TCO Performance Center. He made an appearance on stage during the event.
MORE: Grey Zabel highlights: New Seahawks OL shines in college highlight reel
According to reports, he was taken into custody shortly after 5:00 AM and is facing a fourth-degree DWI.
Peterson spent 15 years in the NFL after being selected seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007. He spent the first 10 years of his career with the Vikings, where he was a seven-time All-Pro and won the 2012 NFL MVP Award.
Peterson threatened the NFL single-season rushing crown that year, going for 2,097 yards. That left him eight yards shy of Eric Dickerson, who had 2,105 yards in 1984 for the Los Angeles Rams.
Following his tenure in Minnesota, Peterson bounced around the league, playing for six different teams. His last stop was in Seattle, playing one game for them in 2021. Peterson carried the ball 11 times for 16 yards with one touchdown. That made him the first player in league history to record a rushing touchdown with six different teams.
